Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.26. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

