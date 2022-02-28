Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.60.

CRI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. 16,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,282. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

