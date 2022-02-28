Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $140.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

