Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

CASY stock opened at $186.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.