CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.35 on Monday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

