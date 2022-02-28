Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.81

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $117.29, with a volume of 1143815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.
About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.