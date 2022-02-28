CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.14.

TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.68. 139,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,887. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$56.94 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.24.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

