Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Celanese posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

