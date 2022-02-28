Centiva Capital LP Acquires 7,122 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,549,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

