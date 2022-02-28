Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

