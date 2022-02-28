Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,624 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

