Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,708 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

