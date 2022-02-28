Centiva Capital LP Invests $581,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CONE stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.