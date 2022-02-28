Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $61.83 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.