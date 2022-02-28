Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $531,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

