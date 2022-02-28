Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $294.88 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.25 and its 200-day moving average is $324.43.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

