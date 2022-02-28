Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 757.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH opened at $300.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.