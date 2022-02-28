Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 25,029 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

