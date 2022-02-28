Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

