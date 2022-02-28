Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.7% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,593,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,121 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.