Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $785,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

