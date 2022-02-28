Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,422.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

