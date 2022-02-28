Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

