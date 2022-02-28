Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.18 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

