Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

