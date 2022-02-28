Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,724 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

