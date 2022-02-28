Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,326 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

