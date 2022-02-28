Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Garmin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRMN opened at $111.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

