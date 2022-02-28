Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.37 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,083,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 48.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

