Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

