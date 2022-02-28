Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

