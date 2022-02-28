CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,630 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

