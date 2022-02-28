CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 853.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

