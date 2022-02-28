CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.09 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

