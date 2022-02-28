CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $46.62 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 473,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,618,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 6.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

