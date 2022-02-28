CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,023 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.