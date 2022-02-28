CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 310,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.08 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.