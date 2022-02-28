CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 310,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.08 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

