Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $673.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.