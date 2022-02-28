Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $21.79 on Friday, hitting $480.78. 98,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average is $477.31. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

