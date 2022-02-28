ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

