CIBC Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE ONEX traded down C$1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting C$84.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Onex has a one year low of C$72.71 and a one year high of C$101.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

