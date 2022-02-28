Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CIEN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,363,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
