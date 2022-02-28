Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,363,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.