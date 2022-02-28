CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Down 16%

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 2,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
