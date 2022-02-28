Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 165,110 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $937.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

