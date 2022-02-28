Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $12.43 Million Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $995,000.
Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endurance Acquisition (EDNCU)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDNCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.