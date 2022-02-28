Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $12.43 Million Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $995,000.

Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

