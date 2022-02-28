Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.
NASDAQ:ASND traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
