Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

