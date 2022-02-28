Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,279 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

