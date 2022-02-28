Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 86,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.26 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

