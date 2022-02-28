Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

