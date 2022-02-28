Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.